Don’t know if I’m invited for Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, says co-star Amey Wagh

Actor Amey Wagh started his career from the streets of Pune. Today, he self-effacingly says he is “loaded with a lot of work assignments.” Wagh, who has been acting since he was a kid, feels it is the “legacy of Pune’s experimental theatre” that has got him his due. “No other city in the country has a strong experimental theatre as Pune,” he says, “In Pune, for every play, you’ll have a full house. I’m glad that I grew up in Pune because in experimental theatre you aren’t pressured about the commercials. So, I got to learn a lot about myself as an actor. One can experiment fearlessly here. Also, the fact that Pune is quite accessible, the connectivity is convenient, it adds to it.”

Wagh grew up in the city riding scooters, roaming freely. Now with him being popular, fans often surround him whenever he goes back to the city. Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop the actor from riding a scooter now. “I still go out and ride my scooter in Pune. People do come up to me and recognize me. I don’t get overwhelmed by the attention, because I know it can be short-lived, but I like it.”

Not many are aware that Wagh before making his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Rani Mukerji, had auditioned Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots (2009). “I had auditioned for a character Centimeter or Millimeter; it doesn’t matter which character but I got rejected is what mattered,” he laughs. He also adds, how he never thought he is Bollywood material. “I never aspired to become a Bollywood hero. I always thought it was out of my reach,” he shares and adds, “We are living in exciting times; good actors can get their due now. Someone like Pratik Gandhi is getting such great work. He really inspires me.”

Talking about Bollywood Wagh will soon share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Govinda Mera Naam which was earlier titled Mr Lele. Wagh, who has already finished shooting for it had “an amazing experience”. “When you get offered a part in a Dharma’s film it is a dream come true. I was very nervous because I didn’t know if people have seen my work if I’ll make new friends or it’ll be just a professional setup. But I befriended a lot of people on the set,” he says. Ask Wagh about his co-star’s big wedding, and he shies away. “I don’t know, if he is getting married or if I’m invited for it. I have no idea about it. I was invited for the premiere of his last film, but that’s the only invite I’ve got for now,” he laughs. Giving his best regards to Kaushal for the D-day, he also adds, “If at all he is getting married, my best wishes to him for his career and personal life.”