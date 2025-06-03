DOP Pratik Shah kicked out of Sourav Ganguly biopic amid allegations of sexual misconduct: Report

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, accused of inappropriate behaviour towards women, has reportedly been kicked out of the biopic of former cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. As per Hollywood Reporter India, the film's team has “discontinued their association” with him. According to the report, Pratik was preparing for the film. (Also Read | Neeraj Ghaywan thanks Homebound team after Cannes premiere, leaves out DoP Pratik Shah amid abuse allegations) Pratik Shah was part of projects such as Homebound, CTRL, and Jubilee.

Pratik Shah no longer a part of Sourav Ganguly's biopic

Quoting a source, the report said, "The recce was on till recently, and Shah was in London for the same. Allegations against him surfaced just around the time he returned to India. The makers have dropped him from the project and will now naturally look for a replacement before beginning production."

About the biopic

Reportedly, the film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Pratik and Vikramaditya previously worked together in CTRL and web series Jubilee. Actor Rajkummar Rao will headline the biopic.

About allegations against Pratik

Accusations against Pratik surfaced on social media when Abhinav Singh, a filmmaker known for directing short films, recently accused him of abuse, calling him “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive” in a post on Instagram. He initially did not name Pratik but urged his female followers to be careful around a cinematographer.

In a subsequent post, the filmmaker claimed he received numerous messages from women detailing their experiences, and that's when he named Pratik.

Pratik Shah was part of Homebound, CTRL, Jubilee

Pratik also worked as the cinematographer for Dharma Productions' Homebound. After the allegations emerged, the production house released an official statement. Dharma Productions responded, clarifying that no formal complaints were made against Pratik during the production of the film.

Homebound which made history as the only Indian film to be featured at this year's Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, has garnered significant international attention. The film, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, received a stellar reception at Cannes, with a standing ovation. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.