Drishyam 2 new entry Akshaye Khanna's character poster revealed. See it here

Ahead of the release of Drishyam 2, actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday took to his Instagram Stories and shared the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna from the sequel of Drishyam. Akshaye will star in Drishyam 2 though he was not there in the first part. ( Also read: Drishyam 2 ‘recall teaser’ out tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shares poster)

Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle and captioned, “DRISHYAM 2': AKSHAYE KHANNA FIRST LOOK... Team #Drishyam2 launches #FirstLook of #AkshayeKhanna from the film... Stars #AjayDevgn and #Tabu... Directed by #AbhishekPathak... In *cinemas* 18 Nov 2022.” Reacting to the first look of Akshaye Khanna, one person wrote, “Looking for watching Akshaye Khanna's solid performance.” Another fan commented, “Akshaye Khanna and Tabu together so much fun.” Other fan wrote, “Akshaye Khanna is a damn good actor, unfortunately the quality of Bollywood is so low, he hardly has any role to play.” Many fans expressed their excitement to see Akshaye on-screen soon.

Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of Drishyam 2 poster featuring Akshaye Khanna.

Drishyam was the the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam flick of the same name, was helmed by late National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. It was a commercial success. Most of the original cast, including Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

Ajay essayed Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his family at every cost after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmailed her. Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta which is slated to release in theatres on November 18. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film is produced by several people such as Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Recently, the recall teaser of crime thriller was unveiled. It recapped the incidents of the first film, and showed what is in store for the viewers in part two. It got appreciation from fans particular for Ajay's role.

