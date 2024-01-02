Dunki box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film earns over 9 cr on New Year, close to 200 crore mark in India

Dunki box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Dunki has gone back to minting single digit at the box office on the first day of 2024. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Dunki made a business of ₹9.25 crore on Monday. It was released on December 21. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office day 11 Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's last 2023 film.

Dunki box office report

As per the report, Dunki had an overall occupancy of 30.8 percent for its shows on New Year. Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru recorded the most number of shows amid the festive season. As per the portal, the total money made by Dunki, so far, is ₹196.97 crore.

The portal also tweeted, “Fantastic Start of 2024 At The Indian BO - All the major holdover films across languages have shown fantastic hold. Dunki and Salaar combined score close to 30 crores gross today. Animal stays over the ₹1 crore mark in Hindi and Sam Bahadur is rock solid, and so is Neru, Kaatera, and Hi Nanna. Good year ahead.”

Dunki box office

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's last release of 2023. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. While the film is bringing people to the theatres in India amid the holiday season, it's also maintained a strong grip worldwide. As per the film's team, Dunki will soon enter the ₹400 crore club at the international box office.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official account of Red Chillies Entertainment, who produced the film, shared a poster with the new numbers on Monday. The poster read, “Melting hearts all over the world! ₹380.6 crore worldwide GBOC.” The film has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

More about Dunki

Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli and highlights the plight of the "donkey flight", an illegal immigration technique. All four of them struggle as they dream of settling down in London for a better life. They have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal and this is where Shah Rukh Khan aka Hardy comes to their rescue.

