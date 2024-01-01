Dunki box office day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film sees a jump on last day of 2023, earns 12 crore

Dunki box office day 11: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has shown improvement at the box office. On its 11th day since release, the film earned ₹12 crore as per early estimates of sacnilk.com. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office day 10 Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Dunki box office report day 11

The film entered its second weekend and marked a dip as it minted single digits initially. On Thursday, its 8th day, the film earned ₹8.21 crore. It fell further to ₹7 crore on the 9th day. From the 10th day onwards, it started bringing more people to the theatre amid the New Year weekend and recorded a business of ₹9 crore on its second Saturday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Currently, the total earning of the film stands at ₹188.22 crore, reported the portal. On Sunday, the film had an overall occupancy of 38.49 percent for its shows. Keeping the festive season in mind, the film is likely to do well on Monday as well.

Dunki's worldwide business

On the other hand, the Rajkumar Hirani film has maintained a strong grip at the global box office so far. As per the last update, the film crossed ₹361 crore mark worldwide.

Recently, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers on their official X account. Their post read, "Celebrating your unmatched love. 361.30 crore worldwide GBOC." “Yeh kahani Hardy ne shuru ki thi... lekin isey dher sara pyaar aapne diya hai (This story was started by Hardy, but it is you who has showered so much love on it). Thank you for being a part of this heartwarming journey,” it also read.

More about the film

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, used by many Indians for a better life abroad. Besides Shah Rukh, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. It marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023, following back-to-back action blockbusters--Pathaan and Jawan.

The film was released on December 21. It is facing tough competition from Prabhas' Salaar, which was released on December 22, a day after Dunki.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place