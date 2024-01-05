Dunki box office day collection 15: Shah Rukh Khan film earns its lowest so far, makes 2.6 crore in India

Dunki box office day collection 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is seeing a dip at the box office as it's about to enter its third week since releaseing on December 21. As per a report on sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹2.65 crore on its 15th day, which is its second Thursday. It's the lowest earning of the film in India, so far. Also read: Dunki box office day collection 14 Dunki box office day collection 15: Shah Rukh Khan plays a soldier, who helps his friends reach London in Dunki.

Dunki box office report

As per the portal, the film marked an overall occupancy of 10.18 percent on Thursday. The total business of the film now stands at around ₹206.53 crore in India. The film entered ₹200 crore club in its second week.

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. It earned ₹160.22 crore nett in the first week.

While it recorded a slight dip on day 9 with ₹7 crore, the film recovered during the New Year week. On day 10, it earned ₹9 crore and earned double digits, ₹11.5 crore on day 11. Dunki collected ₹9.05 crore on day 12, followed by ₹3.85 crore on day 13. On day 14, the box office business remained stable for the film with a negligible dip as it earned ₹ 3.25 crore. However, on day 15 came its lowest numbers, so far.

More about Dunki

Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. Rajkumar Hirani co-wrote the film with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It clashed with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.

The film marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh. Talking about working with Shah Rukh, the filmmaker had called the actor ‘brave’ and added that the actor was aware that 'mass films are working well' at the box office in recent years, but he still chose to do Dunki.

