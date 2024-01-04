Dunki box office day collection 14: Shah Rukh Khan film enters 200 crore club in India after two weeks

Dunki box office collection day 14: The film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Dunki crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India on Wednesday. The film also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film earns ₹409 cr) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki box office numbers

As per the report, Dunki earned ₹160.22 crore nett in week one. On day 9, it minted ₹7 crore, on day 10 it earned ₹9 crore, on day 11 it minted ₹11.5 crore, on day 12 it earned ₹9.05 crore and on day 13 it minted ₹3.85 crore. Dunki earned ₹3.30 crore nett in India on its 14th day in all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹203.92 crore nett at the domestic box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki released in theatres on December 2, 2023.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Dunki

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Rajkumar Hirani co-wrote the film with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani, recently, told news agency PTI, said, “Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make... I take three or four years to make a film."

He also said, "This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place