Dunki box office day collection 14: Shah Rukh Khan film enters 200 crore club in India after two weeks

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 04, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Dunki box office collection day 14: The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, minted over ₹3 crore on Wednesday. It hit the theatres on December 21, 2023.

Dunki box office collection day 14: The film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Dunki crossed the 200 crore mark in India on Wednesday. The film also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 409 cr)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki box office numbers

As per the report, Dunki earned 160.22 crore nett in week one. On day 9, it minted 7 crore, on day 10 it earned 9 crore, on day 11 it minted 11.5 crore, on day 12 it earned 9.05 crore and on day 13 it minted 3.85 crore. Dunki earned 3.30 crore nett in India on its 14th day in all languages. So far, the film has earned 203.92 crore nett at the domestic box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki released in theatres on December 2, 2023.

About Dunki

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Rajkumar Hirani co-wrote the film with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani, recently, told news agency PTI, said, “Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make... I take three or four years to make a film."

He also said, "This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films.”

