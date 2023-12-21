Dunki Twitter reviews: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu lack chemistry, Vicky Kaushal is the highlight

Dunki Twitter reviews: Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023 has received mixed first reactions. While critics reviews are awaited, many took to social media to share their opinions on the film after catching the first day first show. Dunki Twitter reviews: A bunch of people on social media are not very impressed by Dunki.

'Blockbuster loading?'

Film trade expert Sumit Kadel called the film ‘brilliant’. “#Dunki First Half is Brilliant.. If Second half is equally good then there’s no stopping this one at the box office.. Clap Worthy First Half !! #ShahRukhKhan #TaapseePannu & supporting cast damn good.” Rohit Jaiswal dubbed it a ‘blockbuster’. “Munna Bhai aur 3 Idiots ke level ki comedy hai Dunki Mai….. Blockbuster on the way,” he wrote in a tweet.

Komal Nahta wrote, “#DunkiReview: Blockbuster written all over. It is a world of Rajkumar Hirani. From starting to end full of emotion and laughing. #ShahRukhKhan one of his great performance in his career. All the support cast did a great work specially #VickyKaushal and #TapseePannu.”

Vicky earns praise

Vicky Kaushal, who has a special role in the movie, was called the highlight of the film by many. He was also trending on Twitter Thursday morning. “INTERVAL! #DunkiReview It is a decent entertainer so far. Believe it or not, but the film led by others is ruled by the supporting actor - Vicky Kaushal. #VickyKaushal deserves many best actor awards for #SamBahadur and many best supporting actor awards for #Dunki,” read a tweet.

HT's Devansh Sharma wrote, “It's been a Vicky Kaushal year with three releases as the lead actor. But I'd pay good money to watch him play a supporting part in a Rajkumar Hirani film, from Sanju to #Dunki.”

Not everyone is impressed by Dunki

A Twitter user was not impressed by the movie or SRK's chemistry with Taapsee. “#Dunki is definitely #RajkumarHirani's weakest film till date! The humour is unfunny and the script and execution is dull! #Taapsee and #ShahRukhKhan literally have 0 chemistry which was important for a film like this! #VickyKaushal was the only saving grace.”

"#DunkiReview Solid Concept married by shoddy execution. #VickyKaushal and the supporting cast shine as the saving grace in an otherwise lackluster movie. #ShahRukhKhan is a huge letdown due to forced Punjabi accent. #RajkumarHirani didn't live up to expectations & lacked consistency in maintaining its theme. #TaapseePannu as Manu felt like a total misfit. She struggled to hold the emotional scenes in #Dunki. Overall it's a one time show," read another review.

“As a #ShahRukhKhan fan totally disappointed with #Dunki. #RajkumarHirani's weakest film till date. The film is strictly average. The search of a Classic for #SRK continues,” wrote an SRK fan.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.