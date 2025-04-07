During Dil Se, Mani Ratnam told Gajraj Rao ‘you can’t push Shah Rukh Khan, he's a star'. Here's how SRK reacted

Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao is currently receiving praise for his performance in Dupahiya. The actor, who previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, recalled how Shah Rukh always had more energy than his co-stars while on set. In an interview with Zoom, Gajraj also remembered being asked not to push him during one of the scenes. (Also Read: Gajraj Rao says filmmakers 'assumed audiences wanted item numbers', brought limitations to Indian cinema) Gajraj Rao talks about Shah Rukh Khan's energy on the sets.

Gajraj Rao recalls pushing Shah Rukh Khan to the wall

Gajraj recalled how he once pushed Shah Rukh Khan against a wall during a scene in Dil Se and said, “Shah Rukh Khan sahab ji ke saath scene tha humara. Main aur Piyush Mishra aur Raaja were playing the CBI officers who were chasing him and when we get hold of him, usmein thodi si dhakka-mukki hoti hai aur main unka giribaan pakadke, unko deewar ki taraf dhakka maar deta hoon. Yeh rehearsal mein hua (We had a scene with Shah Rukh Khan. Piyush Mishra, Raaja, and I were playing CBI officers chasing him. When we caught him, there was a bit of pushing and shoving, and I grabbed him by the collar and pushed him towards the wall. This happened during rehearsal)."

He then recalled Mani Ratnam asking him not to repeat it, saying, “He took me to a corner and told me in his style, ‘Gajraj, Shah Rukh is a hero, a star. We have to complete the film, you cannot do this, don’t push him like this.’ Hum bade raw the, Delhi mein theatre kar rahe the, humein diplomacy nahi aati thi, aur hum josh mein aaye. Aur Shah Rukh ki energy, set par koi bhi actor ho, usse 10 guna zyada hoti thi hamesha. As soon as Mani Ratnam sir left, Shah Rukh came, put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Gajraj, do exactly what you did earlier.’ (We were very raw at the time, doing theatre in Delhi, we didn’t know diplomacy, and we got carried away in the moment. And Shah Rukh’s energy on set was always ten times more than any other actor)."

Gajraj further praised Shah Rukh’s magnetic personality and revealed that even Shah Rukh sometimes forgets himself during a fight scene and ends up landing real punches. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se is a 1998 romantic thriller film that also stars Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta. The film was moderately successful at the domestic box office but turned out to be a major success overseas.

Gajraj Rao’s recent work

Gajraj’s recent release, the web series Dupahiya, has received praise from both audiences and critics. The comedy series also stars Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles, and focuses on the chaos that unfolds when a motorbike mysteriously disappears from a village. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime.