During lie detector test, Priyanka Chopra confesses she's not watched RRR, 'lies' about Nick Jonas' acting skills

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she hasn't watched RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. In a new interview, Priyanka also 'lied' when asked if her husband-singer Nick Jonas is a 'decent actor'. The actor also said that Nick was the 'best singer' in the Jonas Brothers group. The group comprises Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra attends RRR screening with SS Rajamouli, hails Jr NTR, Ram Charan) Priyanka Chopra spoke about Nick Jonas, RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Priyanka recently took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair where she was asked if Nick Jonas is a 'decent actor. She said 'yes' but as per the test it was a 'lie'. When asked again she said, "I think he's an excellent actor. I think he's a phenomenal actor. I just keep lying about his acting." Priyanka was also asked if she gave Nick acting lessons and she said 'that day I didn't, maybe if we do it again'. She also added that she has 'a little bit more experience'. Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

When asked if she watched RRR, Priyanka replied she didn't. The actor said, "No. I just didn't get time. I don't watch a lot of movies but I watch a lot of TV shows. I watch Dubai Bling but I won't end up watching Tar." She was asked if she agreed with RRR actor Ram Charan being called 'the Brad Pitt of India' and she said 'yeah definitely'.

Priyanka went on to say that Ram has 'immense charisma'. She also added that she doesn't know if Brad Pitt is nice but 'Ram is nice'. When asked who was more handsome between Brad and Ram, the actor said that she 'grew up having a crush on Brad Pitt so it's unfair to ask that question'.

When asked to choose between Ram and his RRR co-star Jr NTR, Priyanka said that she 'might have to plead the fifth on this one'. The actor added that both Ram and Jr NTR are 'very loved in my country and I still need to go back often'.

Ram and Jr NTR played the lead roles in RRR, a Telugu-language action drama film. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris among others. The film won many awards globally. The song Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian song to win at the Oscars.

Earlier this year, Priyanka had shared her photos on Instagram from an RRR screening in the US. She had also given a shoutout to the cast of the film and posed with SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani.

Priyanka also wrote, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)..."

