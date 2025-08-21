Ek Chatur Naar teaser: 'Common woman' Divya Khossla out to fool sly villain Neil Nitin Mukesh in comedy thriller. Watch

The teaser for Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar is out, giving viewers a first glimpse of the film that promises humour, suspense, and mind games. Ek Chatur Naar stars Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.

Ek Chatur Naar teaser

The teaser, released on Thursday, offers a mix of comedy and chaos with Ravi Kishan's voiceover giving an idea of what is described as a story full of clever tricks and unexpected turns. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film appears to revolve around a game of wits where nothing is as simple as it looks. The film introduces Divya as a ‘common’ woman but implies that she is ‘hoshiyar’ (smart) enough to outwit Neil's sly and devious character.

All about the film

Earlier this month, the makers had unveiled the motion poster of the film, introducing Neil and Divya's characters. In the poster, Divya was seen cutting vegetables with a mysterious look on her face, while Neil, appeared sharply dressed in a suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Neil Nitin Mukesh had written: "Samajhne mein waqt lagega... par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi."

Ek Chatur Naar is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film will hit theatres on 12 September 2025.

Neil and Divya's previous work

Neil was last seen in the musical drama Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.

Divya was last seen in the 2024 escape drama, Savi, which also starred Harshvardhan Rane. The Abhinay Deo film did not do well at the box office, earning under ₹18 crore on a ₹20-crore budget.

(With ANI inputs)