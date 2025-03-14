Elderly fan steps on Kajol's foot but her reaction wins over fans. Watch

Actor Kajol showed her patient side on Thursday after a painful run-in with a fan. The actor was leaving a salon in Mumbai's Bandra area when an elderly fan approached her. He handed her a notebook for her autograph but lost his step when trying to click selfie with her. (Also read: Kajol expands commercial real estate portfolio, buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for ₹29 crore) Kajol gave the elderly fan who stepped on her foot, her autograph.

Kajol's painful moment with fan

The elderly fan tried to get a closer angle with Kajol on his selfie camera and stepped on her foot by mistake. Kajol stepped back and the fan bit his tongue on realising his mistake. He didn't give on the pursuit of a perfect selfie still. Kajol did not get upset, signed her autograph for him and even smiled for a selfie.

Fans loved Kajol's patient response. “She very respectfully handled the situation,” wrote one. “So sweet of her to behave like that,” wrote another. Other fans left heart emojis on the post. “Fans ko bhi dhyan rakhna chahiye thoda (Even the fans should be more careful),” wrote another.

What's next for Kajol?

Kajol will be next seen in mythological horror Maa. The poster, along with the theatrical release date, was unvieled on Monday.

The makers of Maa have announced that the Kajol-starrer mythological horror is set to release in theatres on June 27. She will be sharing the screen along with Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in the film.

The movie is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras.

In the first-look motion poster of Maa, Kajol's character is seen holding her daughter in a protective hug. The actress's face and hands were covered with cuts and wounds, as shown in the poster.

The background suggested a fight between good and evil. While sharing the first-look poster and release date of the film, Kajol wrote, “Hell is here... so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.”

The mythological horror will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages in the theatres. Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Kajol was last seen in Do Patti. It was directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. It also marked Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti, following their earlier film, Dilwale.

(With ANI inputs)