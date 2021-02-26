Emma Watson's manager rubbishes rumors of her retirement, Salman-SRK come together for Pathan

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day

1962 The War in the Hills review: Hotstar owes us a Vacation in the Hills for suffering through Abhay Deol's awful show

1962 The War in the Hills review: Shrill, tacky, and jaw-droppingly amateurish, Abhay Deol's Hotstar war drama is the worst show on a mainstream Indian platform since his cousin Bobby Deol's Aashram.

Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an eatery in Khar, Mumbai late Thursday and fans went crazy at seeing their favourite star. In a video that has surfaced online, a woman even tried to pull her bag while trying to sell tissues. Pictures and videos from Deepika's outing are out and show how the Bollywood star braved through a crowd of fans.

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true

Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya has thanked Salman Khan for all the help the actor has been providing for her cancer treatment. Rakhi shared a video message on Instagram in which her mother is seen speaking.

Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture

Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shot scenes for the upcoming film Pathan, currently under production at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a gap of what will be nearly four years once the film is released in 2022.

As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.

