Emraan Hashmi and wife were careful not to cry in front of son after his cancer diagnosis: 'We could not show weakness'

Actor Emraan Hashmi has entertained the audiences with his powerful performances in both films and web series. But off the screen, he faced the most difficult phase of his life a few years ago when his son was diagnosed with cancer. The actor candidly spoke about the time when his son, Ayaan, was diagnosed with cancer, describing how he and wife Parveen Shahani cried in a separate room while hiding from their son. Emraan Hashmi talks about how the family coped up after son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer(Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi on taking son's cancer diagnosis

Appearing on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, the actor described how his life flipped upside down in a matter of few hours. Talking about the unfortunate day, the actor said that his family was enjoying a brunch at Taj Land's End when his son had his first symptom.

"My life changed in one afternoon. On January 13, we went for brunch at the Taj Lands, and my son had his first symptom at the table. He excused himself and asked my wife to take him to the room because he had passed blood in his urine. That was the first symptom, and from that moment on, our joyful brunch turned into a nightmare. Within three hours, we were at a doctor's clinic, and the doctor told us that our son had cancer. We had to get him operated on the next day and then undergo chemotherapy," the actor said.

For Emraan and his family, the following years were filled with unending anxiety, numerous hospital visits and the only hope of healing. He mentioned how difficult it was for the family to go through the process because they had to be strong in front of his son for his mental health.

'We couldn't cry in front of our son'

"The first time we got this news, we couldn't even cry in front of our son. We went to a room and bawled. We didn't want to show it to our son and affect his mental state because that was very important. He was down that road for at least five years of recovery. We had to come from a place of strength and not show even a slightest hint of weakness," Emraan added.

Emraan on the work front

While his personal life tested his emotional strength, Emraan continued to work through the years. The actor will be now be seen in Ground Zero, a war drama directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastav, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rocky Raina and Rahul Vohra. The film will release on April 25.