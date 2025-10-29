Emraan Hashmi says his film Haq does not ‘malign’ Muslims or ‘point a finger’ at any community: ‘As a liberal Muslim…’

Emraan Hashmi is set to be seen in a different avatar in his upcoming film, Haq. The legal drama is inspired by the iconic Shah Bano Case, which paved the way for reforms for Muslim women with respect to divorce rights. The film stars Emraan alongside Yami Gautam, who plays a character inspired by Shah Bano. Emraan Hashmi with Yami Gautam in a still from Haq.

After the film’s trailer was launched, it received praise from many but also criticism from some, who felt that it was targeting or maligning Muslims. However, in an interview, Emraan said that the film ‘does not point fingers at any community’.

Emraan Hashmi says Haq is sensitive

Speaking with ANI, the actor said, “I read the script of this film, I saw it from the perspective of a creative actor, but for the first time in my career, I had to see that there is a sensitivity regarding a community, regarding my community. I have to be a little cognisant, and I have to analyse it in a different way. What I have extrapolated from this film is that there is a very balanced point of view… So we are not talking about anything that we are not pointing a finger at a community or passing a judgment.”

Emraan added that the film did not "malign" or target any community. "I don't know what people will say, but as a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn't have done this film...And just to give a viewpoint of the kind of Muslim I am, I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. Meri family mein mere bete puja bhi karte hai, namaaz bhi padhte hai. This is my secular upbringing. So from my point of view, I am watching this film. Everyone watches a film according to their conditioning, religious tenets, upbringing, environment, and viewpoint,” the actor shared.

What is the Shah Bano case?

The Mohd. Ahmad Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, or the Shah Bano maintenance case, has been considered a legal milestone in the battle for the protection of Muslim women's rights in India. In 1978, 62-year-old Shah Bano filed a petition in the Indore court, seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The two married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government brought in legislation to nullify the court verdict.

All about Haq

Haq, directed by Suparn S Varma, also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles. Produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, the film will release in theatres on 7 November.