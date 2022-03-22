Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Entertainment news live updates: Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday, Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl
Entertainment news live updates: Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday, Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl

  • Entertainment news live updates: All from Anil Kapoor to Karan Johar attended Rani Mukerji's birthday bash, Sushmita Sen spotted with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 11:59 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Tuesday began with several pictures from Rani Mukerji's birthday bash shared by her industry friends. Videos of Sushmita Sen stepping out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also surfaced online. Check out all the updates from the world of entertainment here.

Follow all the updates here:

  Mar 22, 2022 11:59 AM IST

    Gully Boy rapper dies at 24

    Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned the death of Dharmesh Parmar better known as rapper MC Tod Fod. He died at the age of 24. Read full report here.

  Mar 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    Sushmita and ex-boyfriend seen together for first time post-breakup

    Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted together in Mumbai for the first time after their break-up in December last year. Read full report here.

  Mar 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday

    Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday with her friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Read full report here.

Rituparna Sengupta: Don’t know why my projects are always labelled as comeback; I was always here

Actor Rituparna Sengupta claims that she may not have worked in Hindi films on a regular basis, but she never vanished from the scene.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:42 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal
The Kashmir Files beats Spider-Man No Way Home in second week

  • The Kashmiri Files has surpassed week 2 collections of other post-pandemic hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi and 83 in just its second weekend.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Radhika Madan: There are lots of limitations while releasing a film in theatres, OTT is fearless

Radhika Madan has had quite a decent experience in the digital space, having starred in the shows Ray and Feels Like Ishq, and her last film, Shiddat too opted for a direct-to-OTT release
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:26 AM IST
ByRishabh Suri
Vivek reacts to IAS officer who asked him to donate The Kashmir Files' earnings

  • The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri has slammed an IAS officer who asked him to donate the film's earnings to charity. Here's what he has said.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:17 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Rani celebrates birthday with Anil-Karan; Aditya gets ice cream ahead of party

  • Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday with Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Vaibhavi Merchant, Manish Malhotra among others. See their pictures.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:33 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod dies at 24, Ranveer, Siddhant are heartbroken

Gully Boy rapper Dharmesh Parmar, better known as MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24. Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned his death. 
Published on Mar 22, 2022 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sushmita-Rohman seen together for first time post-breakup

  • Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were seen together for the first time after they parted ways a few months ago. Watch how he protects her from the crowd.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 08:18 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Vidya Balan wishes Kahaani 2 did better in theatres, blames demonetisation

The thriller film Kahaani 2, in which Vidya played Durga Rani Singh who is charged with kidnapping and murder of a young girl with paralysis, was released on December 2, 2016, less than a month after demonetisation.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 07:07 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Ajay says he wouldn't have made Runway 34 if Amitabh Bachchan didn't say yes

The Runway 34 trailer shows Ajay Devgn as a pilot who is being investigated for a dangerous landing, and Amitabh Bachchan as an investigating officer. The film will release around Eid on April 29.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 07:05 AM IST
PTI |
Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira's dislike for paparazzi: ‘Yeh bhaiya log…’

Rani Mukerji, who shares Adira with her husband Aditya Chopra, said that her daughter is confused about why the photographers keep clicking pictures of her whenever they go outside.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Gauahar Khan recalls being scorned by producers: One made my Kundali, other said ‘tum kya Madhuri Dixit ho’

Actor, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has completed seven years in the industry. The actor in a rare moment talks about the chinks in her armour. Read the exclusive interview...
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra
The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's niece Vrinda recalls filming gruesome climax

  • The Kashmir Files, which released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Vrinda Kher, Bhasha Sumbli, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Kareena, her crew feast on biryani, plan dessert next, Rakhi says ‘mujhe do’

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor shared a video of herself eating biryani. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and others reacted to the video.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor is excited to be grandpa, Nick Jonas sends good wishes to Sonam

On Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Her father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and others congratulated her on social media.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 06:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
