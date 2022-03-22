Entertainment news live updates: Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday, Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl
- Entertainment news live updates: All from Anil Kapoor to Karan Johar attended Rani Mukerji's birthday bash, Sushmita Sen spotted with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Tuesday began with several pictures from Rani Mukerji's birthday bash shared by her industry friends. Videos of Sushmita Sen stepping out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also surfaced online. Check out all the updates from the world of entertainment here.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 22, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Gully Boy rapper dies at 24
Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned the death of Dharmesh Parmar better known as rapper MC Tod Fod. He died at the age of 24. Read full report here.
Mar 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Sushmita and ex-boyfriend seen together for first time post-breakup
Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted together in Mumbai for the first time after their break-up in December last year. Read full report here.
Mar 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday
Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday with her friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Read full report here.
