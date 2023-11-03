Esha Deol shines in black dress at her birthday party; shares pics with Rakul Preet Singh, Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor

Esha Deol's birthday party

For her rooftop birthday party in Mumbai, Esha wore a black dress with silver embellishments. She shared a bunch of candid and group photos from her birthday night. Esha also posed with her former co-stars Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan at the bash, where she cut a huge chocolate cake in the presence of her loved ones.

"With my squad… a lovely chilled out evening," Esha wrote in her Instagram caption. She added the hashtags 'about last night, 'rooftop', 'chill vibes', 'friends' and 'family' to her caption.

Reactions to Esha's party pics

Actor Abhay Deol, who is Esha's cousin, commented on her birthday post, "The best time." Esha is the elder daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Abhay is the son of Dharmendra's brother, Ajit Deol, the late actor.

"Beautiful people with beautiful smiles," wrote a fan on Esha Deol's post. Another commented on the actor's photos, "You look so beautiful." One also commented, "Absolutely stunning!" Some also asked why Esha's husband Bharat Takhtani was missing from the pictures. "But where's your husband? Not seen in a long time," wrote an Instagram user. Esha and Bharat married in Mumbai in June 2012.

Esha's birthday morning with Hema, daughters

Earlier on Thursday, Esha Deol celebrated her birthday with Hema Malini and daughters Radhya and Miraya Takhtani. She had shared a photo of her posing with her daughters. She also posed along with Hema in some photos. In her caption, Esha wrote how she celebrated her birthday morning with a havan at home.

Esha wrote, “Love and gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes and blessings coming my way. As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother and my darling daughters.”

