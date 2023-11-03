close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Esha Deol shines in black dress at her birthday party; shares pics with Rakul Preet Singh, Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor

Esha Deol shines in black dress at her birthday party; shares pics with Rakul Preet Singh, Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Esha Deol shared photos of her rooftop birthday party. She was joined by family and friends, including actor Rakul Preet Singh.

After a havan at home in the morning with her daughters as well as mother-actor Hema Malini, Esha Deol let her hair down with a late night bash with her friends and family. On Friday, the actor shared pictures from her birthday celebration with Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others. Esha's sister Ahana Deol also joined them. Esha turned 42 on November 2. Also read: Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, Shweta Bachchan and Orry turn up for Sussanne's Halloween bash in spooky looks

Esha Deol posed with her celebrity guests at the party.
Esha Deol posed with her celebrity guests at the party.

Esha Deol's birthday party

For her rooftop birthday party in Mumbai, Esha wore a black dress with silver embellishments. She shared a bunch of candid and group photos from her birthday night. Esha also posed with her former co-stars Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan at the bash, where she cut a huge chocolate cake in the presence of her loved ones.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"With my squad… a lovely chilled out evening," Esha wrote in her Instagram caption. She added the hashtags 'about last night, 'rooftop', 'chill vibes', 'friends' and 'family' to her caption.

Reactions to Esha's party pics

Actor Abhay Deol, who is Esha's cousin, commented on her birthday post, "The best time." Esha is the elder daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Abhay is the son of Dharmendra's brother, Ajit Deol, the late actor.

"Beautiful people with beautiful smiles," wrote a fan on Esha Deol's post. Another commented on the actor's photos, "You look so beautiful." One also commented, "Absolutely stunning!" Some also asked why Esha's husband Bharat Takhtani was missing from the pictures. "But where's your husband? Not seen in a long time," wrote an Instagram user. Esha and Bharat married in Mumbai in June 2012.

Esha's birthday morning with Hema, daughters

Earlier on Thursday, Esha Deol celebrated her birthday with Hema Malini and daughters Radhya and Miraya Takhtani. She had shared a photo of her posing with her daughters. She also posed along with Hema in some photos. In her caption, Esha wrote how she celebrated her birthday morning with a havan at home.

Esha wrote, “Love and gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes and blessings coming my way. As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother and my darling daughters.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out