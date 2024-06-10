Esha Deol celebrates 'darling' daughter Miraya's first birthday after separation from Bharat Takhtani
Esha Deol's younger daughter turned 5 on Monday. On the ocassion, she dropped an adorable mother-daughter picture. Esha separated from Bharat Takhtani recently.
Fans were shocked when Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani split after 11 years of marriage. The actor and businessman issued a joint statement in February, announcing their marriage was over. On Monday, Esha celebrated their younger daughter Miraya's fifth birthday with a sweet Instagram post. This is little Miraya's first birthday since the news of her parent's split was made public. Also read: Dharmendra and Hema Malini get romantic on 44th anniversary; Esha Deol wishes parents with a sweet pic
Esha's birthday post for daughter
Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, born in 2017 and Miraya, born in 2019. Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, shared a happy photo of herself with birthday girl Miraya and wrote in her Instagram caption, “Happy birthday to my darling baby Miraya... my sweetheart love you.”
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation
Esha and Bharat announced earlier this year in a joint statement, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."
Rumours of their split were doing the rounds on social media for quite some time. However, the reason behind their separation is still unknown.
Will Esha Deol join politics after separation?
Soon after Esha announced her split from Bharat, actor-politician Hema Malini revealed if her elder daughter will join politics. Speaking with ABP News, Hema shared that Esha ‘is very interested’ in politics.
Hema was asked if her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol are interested in joining politics. To this, she said, "If they want. Esha is very interested in it, she loves doing it. In the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely (join politics)."
