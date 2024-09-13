Esha Deol recalls slapping man for touching her inappropriately at film premiere: ‘They cannot take advantage’

Actor Esha Deol revealed she was eve-teased at the premiere event of her film Dus (2005) in Pune, and she didn’t let it go. In an episode of The Male Feminist, the actor said she pulled the person out from the crowd and slapped him. Also read: When Esha Deol was body-shamed after her debut film: 'They would talk about my baby fat' Esha Deol says she is not a hot-tempered person. (Instagram)

Recalling the incident

In the episode, she recalled an incident of eve-teasing, and said she couldn’t tolerate it. She urged other women not to ignore such acts, and raise a voice against it.

Recalling the incident, she said, “It happened in Pune during the premiere of the film Dus which had Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. So the premiere was there and we were going through the crowd. All the artists were entering one by one when I entered and there were many big and strong bouncers around me too. Despite that, a man from the crowd touched me inappropriately. Something happened to me and my instant reaction was that I held the man’s hand and took him out from the crowd and slapped him.”

Explaining the reason behind her reaction, the daughter of actor Hema Malini added, “I am not a hot-tempered person, however, if someone does something that is beyond my tolerance level then I can’t help. Also, a woman should definitely react in such situations. Just because men are physically stronger, they cannot take advantage of it. I also believe that women are emotionally stronger.”

More about Esha Deol

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She has a younger sister Ahana Deol. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony in June 2012. Her elder daughter Radhya was born in October 2017. She gave birth to her second daughter Miraya in June 2019. On February 6, 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.

When it comes to her work front, she made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She later featured in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and LOC: Kargil.