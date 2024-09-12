When Esha Deol was body-shamed after her debut film: 'They would talk about my baby fat'

Esha Deol spoke about the challenges she faced when she made her Bollywood debut. The actor shared that apart from comparisons with her mother she was also body-shamed as a teenager after her first film. Esha, in an interview with Zoom TV stated that a lot was said about her weight and ‘baby fat.’ (Also read: Celebs who separated from their spouses after long marriages: Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Arjun Rampal, Meryl Streep) Esha Deol spoke about being body-shamed after her debut movie.

Esha Deol says she was body-shamed after her debut

Esha, while discussing about the body-shaming during the early 2000s said, “The pressure pump started after the films released and things were written. Then I was like, they are comparing me in my first film to my mother who has done 200 films. And they would say a lot about my baby fat. ‘Oh she has so much baby fat’. I had, I was 18, those cheeks were there. But they looked cute in those roles, the kind of roles that I did, I thought they looked nice.”

Esha Deol's acting career

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She later acted in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and LOC: Kargil. She also worked in popular films like Yuva, Dhoom, Insan, Kaal, Dus and No Entry. Esha was last seen in the 2021 short film Ek Duaa. The actor also worked in Ajay Devgn's 2022 thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Suniel Shetty starrer show Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

Esha Deol's family and personal life

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She has a younger sister Ahana Deol. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony in June 2012. Her elder daughter Radhya was born in October 2017. She gave birth to her second daughter Miraya in June 2019. On February 6, 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.