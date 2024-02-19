Esha Deol seen for first time since announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani: ‘Main theek hoon’

Actor Esha Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday for the first time since she announced separation from her husband, Bharat Takhtani. In a video, Esha was seen stepping out of her car at the airport. (Also Read | Will Esha Deol join politics after separation from husband Bharat Takhtani? Mom Hema Malini reveals) Esha Deol spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

Esha seen at airport post separation announcement

As she walked towards the terminal, the paparazzi asked her to stop for photos. The actor smiled and obliged. When the paparazzi asked about her, Esha said, "Main theek hoon. Aap log kaese ho (I'm doing well. How are you)?"

Before entering the terminal building, Esha waved at the paparazzi. For her travel, Esha wore a cropped white top, denims and white shoes. She also wore a bucket hat and carried a bag.

Esha and Bharat's separation statement

Recently, Esha and Bharat decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. An official statement issued by them, as quoted by news agency ANI, read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani." However, the reason behind their separation is still unknown.

About Esha and Bharat

Esha tied the knot with Bharat in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to them in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019. Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She also has a younger sister, Ahana Deol.

About Esha's career

Esha has featured in several films, such as Dhoom, Dus and No Entry. She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be seen in an upcoming series Invisible Woman alongside Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films. Rajesh M Selva is helming the project.

