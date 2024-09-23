Esha Deol takes Vande Bharat for work: Train ride after a long time. Watch

Actor Esha Deol recently experienced the thrill of India's Vande Bharat, and her excitement was palpable. She shared glimpses of her joyful train ride on social media. Also read: Esha Deol says she was not allowed to pray at temples during periods: 'Just an orthodox way and I follow' Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Thrill of train ride

On Monday, Esha took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting into a train and talking about her “train ride”. The video clip came with moments of her boarding the train at Mumbai Central and clicking a few selfies. However, she didn’t reveal the destination she was travelling to.

As she settled into her seat, Esha couldn't help but express her admiration for the country's rapidly evolving infrastructure. With a smile on her face, she revelled in the simple pleasures of train travel, and taking a few selfies.

In the clip, she says: “Taking a train ride after a really long time. We are going to go by Vande Bharat”.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Train ride #traveldiaries #trainride #mumbaicentral #vandebharat #workmode #smoothride #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #india #hoodie #mystyle #indianinfrastructure #atitsbest #chill #love #eshadeol #gratitude.”

Esha Deol's acting career

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She later acted in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and LOC: Kargil. She also starred in popular films like Yuva, Dhoom, Insan, Kaal, Dus, and No Entry. Esha was last seen in the 2021 short film Ek Duaa. She also appeared in Ajay Devgn's 2022 thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and the Suniel Shetty starrer show Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.

About Esha Deol's personal life

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She has a younger sister Ahana Deol. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony in June 2012. Her elder daughter Radhya was born in October 2017. She gave birth to her second daughter Miraya in June 2019. On February 6, 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.