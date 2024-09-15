Esha Deol says she was not allowed to pray at temples during periods: 'Just an orthodox way and I follow'

Esha Deol has often spoken candidly about her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared how she grew up by following the conservative norms in her family. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Esha recalled that she was not allowed to pray at temples during her periods. (Also read: Esha Deol says father Dharmendra wanted her to ‘settle down at 18’ instead of acting: ‘But I wanted to do something’) Esha Deol recently spoke about her conservative family norms while growing up.

Esha Deol on facing restrictions at home

Esha shared that she learnt about menstruations and periods during sex education at school as she revealed the restrictions on girls while she was growing up. She said, “I learnt about it at school. Our school had sex education, and they taught us well and at the right time. And it is important. There are a few parents who feel uncomfortable and shy. We were not allowed to go to the temple and pray. When it is done, you can wash your hair and then you can pray. That’s just an orthodox way and I follow. I respect it if that’s a part of the house you live in.”

Esha Deol's acting career

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She later acted in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and LOC: Kargil. She also starred in popular films like Yuva, Dhoom, Insan, Kaal, Dus, and No Entry. Esha was last seen in the 2021 short film Ek Duaa. She also appeared in Ajay Devgn's 2022 thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and the Suniel Shetty starrer show Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.

About Esha Deol's family and personal life

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She has a younger sister Ahana Deol. Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony in June 2012. Her elder daughter Radhya was born in October 2017. She gave birth to her second daughter Miraya in June 2019. On February 6, 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.