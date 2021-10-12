Esha Deol wishes husband Bharat Takhtani on birthday and calls him her 'crazy cuddly partner'

Actor Esha Deol, who tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012, shared an adorable post for him on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of memorable pictures with him and wished for his good health and happiness.

In the birthday post, Esha shared pictures of them holding hands and wrote, “Happy birthday my love, my crazy cuddly partner in everything. My Beetee @bharattakhtani3 Stay blessed, happy & healthy! I love you.”

Esha had shared a birthday post for Bharat last year as well. Posting a romantic picture with him, Esha had mentioned the different roles that Bharat plays in her life. Her note read, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my boyfriend, my husband & Radhya Miu's Dadaa. I just love you! God bless you! @bharattakhtani3 stay happy & healthy always!"

On their ninth wedding anniversary on June 29, Esha posted a black-and-white picture with Bharat and wrote, "For keeps for eternity… I do… love you #happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes.

Bharat met Esha during an inter-school competition. Talking about their first meeting, Esha had told India Today, "I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, Bharat was studying at Learner's Academy in Bandra. That was one school which had good looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute."

Esha, who has appeared in films like Yuva, Dhoom, Dus and No Entry, recently made her debut as a producer with a short film titled Ek Duaa. In 2019, she played the lead role in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's film, Cake Walk. She will be seen next in the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness opposite Ajay Devgn.