Here's what happened when Esha Deol introduced Bharat Takhtani to Dharmendra

Here’s what happened when Esha Deol introduced Bharat Takhtani to Dharmendra

‘Holding on to this hand for eternity’: Esha Deol sets all daddies’ girls relating as she twins with Dharmendra on his 85th birthday and the possessive elder daughter vibes can be felt right to the core of the heart. Here’s how he reacted when he met first her husband Bharat Takhtani

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:55 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
When Esha Deol introduced Bharat Takhtani to Dharmendra
When Esha Deol introduced Bharat Takhtani to Dharmendra(Instagram/imeshadeol)
         

A daughter will always have an upper hand at pulling her father’s heartstrings more than a son and Dhoom star Esha Deol seemed to be doing just that on Dharmendra’s 85th birthday this Tuesday. Setting all daddies’ girls relating, Esha penned a heartwarming note and shared it with a twinning picture which sent possessive elder daughter vibes right to the core of the netizens’ hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha featuring Dharmendra resting a hand on his darling daughter’s shoulder, who clung onto it like a friend would. Donning bagging white shirts and a pair of sky blue denims each, the father-daughter duo looked sartorially elegant and twinning goals as they flashed their million dollar smiles for the camera.

While Dharmendra accessorised his look with a smartwatch and a black cap to give him a boyish look, Esha wore a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet in one hand to seal the chic deal. Turning emotional, Esha asserted in the caption, ““ Holding on to this hand for eternity“ Love you papa Happy Birthday Wish you happiness & the best of health always (sic).”

 

Dharmendra had tied the knot with his Sholay co-star Hema Malini on August 21, 1979. This was Dharmendra’s second marriage and they were blessed Esha Deol on November 2, 1981 and Ahana Deol.

Esha went on to follow her parents’ footsteps and delivered some hit movies like Dhoom and No Entry among others but Dharmendra was initially against the idea of her becoming an actor. When Esha introduced her husband Bharat Takhtani to Dharmendra, the men sat alone and chatted for an hour. In an interview with Filmfare, Bharat had revealed, “Dharamji’s seen life. He listed a few things and asked whether I’d be able to fulfill those. I’ve turned more responsible after that meeting. I’ve already fulfilled half of the things from that list.”

