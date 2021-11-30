Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / EXCLUSIVE l Vineet Kumar Singh on getting married to his girlfriend of eight years
bollywood

EXCLUSIVE l Vineet Kumar Singh on getting married to his girlfriend of eight years

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh spills the beans on his relationship and getting married to Ruchiraa Gormaray, his girlfriend of eight years.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh got married to Ruchira on November 29.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh got married to Ruchira on November 29.
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRishabh Suri

In times where celebs are not able to hide almost anything from their fans courtesy social media, not only did Vineet Kumar Singh manage to hide his relationship, but he did that for eight years! And on November 29, he got married to his girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in Nagpur.

He tells us exclusively, “We know each other from the last eight years, and she has always been with me throughout the journey, the many ups and downs. So we took this call to finally get married. We were planning to originally do this in 2020, but then Covid and the lockdown struck.”

The two met in Mumbai for the first time, and hit it off, progressing from friends to partners, and now life partners. The 37-year-old reveals it all ‘grew day by day’, “It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony.”

Ask the actor how did he manage to hide it for all this while, and he laughs and says it was always right in front of everyone’s eyes, nobody noticed. “Ruchira is also an actor. We were always very clear that we will keep our personal life separate, but we were always together. She was even there with me throughout the shoot of Mukkabaaz in Punjab. We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy,” he ends on a happy note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out