Fans call Hrithik Roshan 'new Captain America' courtesy his latest bearded pics, see here

Hrithik Roshan has fans thinking of Marvel superhero Captain America, courtesy his latest pictures. On Saturday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a couple of black-and-white photos, flaunting his bearded look.

He shared the pictures with the caption, “Look away look number 21 Look away look number 22 In your face #practicemakesperfect.” While the pictures got numerous heart and fire emojis, a few also felt that the look reminded them of Captain America.

“Captain America look,” a fan commented. “New Captain America,” added another. A fan also felt that the actor still looked like a college boy. “Arre sir ji kya bolu aapko aap toh college ke student lag rahe ho (Sir ji, what do I say, you look like a college student),” the comment read.

A new Captain America was announced after Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers in the Marvel films, pass on his shield to Anthony's Sam in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios, through The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, confirmed that Sam Wilson – played by Anthony Mackie – would continue Captain America's legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Bollywood actor's fans will, however, see him reprise his superhero avatar, Krrish, in the fourth movie from the franchise. The actor had confirmed that he will be returning for Krrish 4 earlier this year. “The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4,” he wrote in a post, alongside a video of him as Krrish.

Besides the superhero film, Hrithik is also working with Deepika Padukone on their upcoming film Fighter. The actors had announced the project in January. “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride,” he had tweeted at the time. Hrithik and Deepika recently met with Siddharth Anand, who is directing the film. He also has the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan in the making.