Fans call Katrina Kaif 'cutest bhabhi' as she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's post. Here's what she wrote

Actor Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal posted pictures of himself on Instagram. Vicky's wife, actor Katrina Kaif has reacted to the post.

Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, “Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.” In the photos, Sunny is seen wearing a brown ethnic outfit. Katrina Kaif commented on his picture, “Vibe hai vibe hai (It's a vibe).”

As soon as Katrina reacted to Sunny's pictures, her fans started replying to her comment. One fan wrote, “The cutest bhabi (sister-in-law).” Another person said, "Bhabhi giving a compliment to devar (brother-in-law). Cutest." A fan also said, “Imagine having Katrina Kaif as your bhabhi and then making a comment with full desi style. Goals."

One fan even requested Vicky to comment on the picture by saying, “Vicky paaji aap bhi kar do comment. Full family vibes ho jayengi (Vicky you should also comment on this post, then there will be a family vibe).”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple recently shifted to their new house in Juhu and are also neighbours to actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Sunny had shared a photo from Katrina and Vicky's haldi ceremony. In the photo, Sunny can be seen dancing in front of Katrina. He captioned the picture, “Ache devar ka kartavya nibhate huye (Doing the duties of a good brother in law).”

Sunny made his acting debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. Sunny later appeared in films like The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Bhangra Paa Le and Shiddat. He has also worked as an assistant director on films such as My Friend Pinto and Gunday.

