Fan's declaration of love at temple surprises Amitabh Bachchan; superstar has the sweetest response. Watch

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan visited Shri Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai recently along with son Abhishek Bachchan. A fan who was delighted to see the beloved superstar couldn't stop herself and expressed her love for him. This is how he reacted. Actor Amit Bachchan visited Shri Siddhivinayak temple when a fan expressed her love for the star.

In a video, that is doing rounds online, Amitabh and Abhishek can be seen walking in the temple arena to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at the famous Shri Siddhivinayak. A fan was shooting him from her mobile and shouted, “We love you Amit Sir”. The 82-year-old actor was rather caught unaware but his reaction caught everyone's attention. As soon as he heard the words, he blushed and gave a shy smile which got the video plenty of hearts.

Abhishek's special gift for dad Amitabh

The actor recently mentioned about visiting the temple and being gifted a special pen as a gift from son Abhishek in his blog. He wrote that in the world of digital, Abhishek acknowledges that his father still values a hand-written note which is heartwarming.

"The age of handwriting has been overtaken by the punches on the black square .. and the generation of the young now in their curriculum are giving their work here on this medium .. and no one writes. But in the generosity of Abhishek, he gave me a pen , as a gesture that acknowledged that his father still often prefers to use his hands in the usage of the ink.. often enough," Big B wrote on his blog.

He also mentioned that pen had a special quality. "...another factor that Abhishek picked up from the store he picked the pen, that the nibs of pens are designed separately for the left handed, and the right handed..!!," the actor added.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, which marked his Tamil debut. The film also featured Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. He also has the Kalki 2898 AD sequel by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, which also stars Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.