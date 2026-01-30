Fans defend Govinda against ‘downfall’ claims as he travels in Hyundai Aura taxi: ‘He is still working and trying’
Several social media users expressed shock at seeing actor Govinda travel in what they described as a “regular taxi".
Actor Govinda recently grabbed attention after a video surfaced of him travelling in a taxi while attending an event in Uttar Pradesh. The clip is catching a lot of attention on social media, with many social media users speculating whether the sight signalled a “downfall” for the Bollywood star.
Govinda’s taxi ride sparks online chatter
Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing Govinda stepping out of an airport in Uttar Pradesh. It captures Govinda coming out of the airport and going on to sit in a taxi, which was a Hyundai Aura. It seemed to be a government vehicle as “Bharat Sarkar" was written across the vehicle.
While the reason behind Govinda opting for a taxi remains unclear, the visuals alone were enough to trigger intense online chatter.
Several social media users expressed shock at seeing the former superstar travel in what they described as a “regular taxi," especially given that Govinda was once known for arriving in luxury cars such as Mercedes, Audi and BMW.
One wrote, “He is Govinda, the famous Bollywood film actor in 90s. The superstardom he enjoyed at his time which every actor had a dream. He always had used BMW Mercedes’ Audi vehicle. Time has changed. Downfall started, but he wasn’t change himself due to his ego. Now the actor is regularly going to attend small party functions to run his kitchen. Lesson: Change yourself according to time and era, or you will disappear from the cruel world.”
“You know the best to learn from him? He’s still working and trying instead of giving up thats the life,” one posted, with another sharing, “People are talking about the downfall, but I would appreciate the attitude of not giving up.”
“It’s fine, let’s show him some grace. Everyone can do mistakes,” one wrote. Another post read, “Life takes u up and down - why r u having a problem.”
“At least he's working and didn't give up. We should applaud him,” one mentioned. One shared, “This is a lesson that if you don't respect time and your work, you will fall eventually.”
“Fame is a cycle of unpredictable ups and downs. A simple Aura taxi today doesn't define a star's legacy or their journey's entirety,” one posted.
More about Govinda
Govinda and Sunita, married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon. Govinda is known for movies such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No.1, Partner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Aankhen and others. In recent times, he has been news for his personal life, with Sunita hinting that he has had multiple affairs.
