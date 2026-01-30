Fans defend Govinda against ‘downfall’ claims as he travels in Hyundai Aura taxi: ‘He is still working and trying’

Actor Govinda recently grabbed attention after a video surfaced of him travelling in a taxi while attending an event in Uttar Pradesh. The clip is catching a lot of attention on social media, with many social media users speculating whether the sight signalled a “downfall” for the Bollywood star. Govinda is known for movies such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No.1, Partner, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Govinda’s taxi ride sparks online chatter Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing Govinda stepping out of an airport in Uttar Pradesh. It captures Govinda coming out of the airport and going on to sit in a taxi, which was a Hyundai Aura. It seemed to be a government vehicle as “Bharat Sarkar" was written across the vehicle.

While the reason behind Govinda opting for a taxi remains unclear, the visuals alone were enough to trigger intense online chatter.

Several social media users expressed shock at seeing the former superstar travel in what they described as a “regular taxi," especially given that Govinda was once known for arriving in luxury cars such as Mercedes, Audi and BMW.

One wrote, “He is Govinda, the famous Bollywood film actor in 90s. The superstardom he enjoyed at his time which every actor had a dream. He always had used BMW Mercedes’ Audi vehicle. Time has changed. Downfall started, but he wasn’t change himself due to his ego. Now the actor is regularly going to attend small party functions to run his kitchen. Lesson: Change yourself according to time and era, or you will disappear from the cruel world.”