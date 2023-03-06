Fans love Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' chemistry at Paris event: 'Its the way he is looking at his beautiful wife'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas recently attended the Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the event have emerged online. For the event, Priyanka opted for a pink dress and matching shoes, and a bag. Nick Jonas opted for a black shirt under a grey suit and pants. He also wore black shoes. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look stylish, walk hand in hand as they arrive for Paris Fashion Week)

In a clip, shared by a fan account, Priyanka and Nick were seen posing for the paparazzi. The duo smiled and also shared a conversation. In the clip, Nick was seen looking fondly at Priyanka. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "My heart is melting !! It's the way Nick is looking at his beautiful wife with so much admiration." Another person said, "She’s is so stunning if I was him, I’d be staring too." "The way Nick is looking at Pri... That man is such an amazing husband... I'm absolutely melted..." wrote an Instagram user.

In a video, Nick was seen opening the door for Priyanka and waiting for her to walk forward. Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Nick is such a perfect gentleman." In several pictures, Priyanka and Nick were seen laughing while posing for the paparazzi. They also looked at each other lovingly. Reacting to a post featuring the couple, a fan wrote, "The way they are making each other laugh, right here you can see true love and happiness." "I love seeing Pri and Nick together and they look so good in these pics," read a comment.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Fans will now see Priyanka in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by Jim Strouse, the film is slated to release in theaters in the US on May 12. Nick will also have a cameo appearance in the film. She will also be seen in the web series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Priyanka will also be a part of Assume Nothing, a limited adapted series based on Tanya Selvaratnam's memoir.

