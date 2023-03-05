Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look stylish, walk hand in hand as they arrive for Paris Fashion Week

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. Some pictures from their first day have surfaced online as it seems like they stepped out on a dinner date. The two were snapped holding hands as they walked out of a restaurant. Also read: Priyanka Chopra on why her 'music career lasted two seconds

The photos have been shared by some fan accounts of the actor. The pictures feature Priyanka wearing a white turtleneck dress. She paired it with tan-colour suede boots, a furry long jacket and a furry bag. She walked behind Nick Jonas who seemingly led the way in a shimmery black sweater top with leather pants.

Meanwhile, another picture of Nick and Priyanka features them getting cosy at what seems to be a restaurant. The couple appears to be wearing the same attire. Seeing them back at the fashion week, fans have shared their excitement.

One of them commented, “Waiting to see them on ramp walk together.” “Finally! It’s been long since she attended any,” added another. One more also said, “Adorable husband and wife attending fashion week…Let’s wait and see this evening in Paris.”

Priyanka will be next seen in her much awaited spy series Citadel. The release of the trailer for the web series from Anthony and Joe Russo was recently postponed. The trailer was initially scheduled to be released on March 2. As per a report by Deadline, the makers decided to delay the trailer launch in light of the events in Greece, where a passenger train collided with a freight train, claiming at least 38 lives reportedly.

Besides this, Priyanka also has Love Again. It also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The romantic comedy will release in the US in May. Coming to Bollywood films, the actor has signed Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback film Jee Le Zaraa. It stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt with Priyanka and is going to be around an all-girls road trip, following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It is slated to hit the shooting floors soon, however, there's no official update from the makers.

