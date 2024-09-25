Fans perfectly chant along to Kajol's Hello Mrs Sprightley line as K3G is re-released in theatres. Watch

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) was recently re-released in theatres as part of a film festival to celebrate the 25 years of actor Kareena Kapoor in cinema. Now, a fan, Sanjana Singh, who watched the film in the theatre, has shared their experience on Instagram. They also gave a glimpse of the audience having fun repeating a dialogue, in unison, from the film. (Also Read | Did you know late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date Robbie in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?) Kajol and Farida Jalal in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

K3G iconic dialogue

The film was a hit and most of its dialogues became fan favourites. One of them was a conversation between Kajol and Farida Jalal's characters, Anjali and Sayeeda Begum (Daijaan), in which they mimicked how the British talk. In a scene, Anjali scolds her son and asks him not to become like the British.

She and Daijaan then start mimicking, "Oh, hello, Mrs Sprightley! Oh, hello, Sugar! Would you like some tea? Yes! With a drop of lemon in it. Oh! And something to go with it? Some cookies, please. Cookiesssss, Lovelyyyyyy! CHADDO (drop it)!"

Theatre audience repeats the dialogue

The theatre audience repeated the dialogues in unison and laughed when the scene ended. Sanjana shared the clip with the caption, "Lovelyyyyyyyyy! Forever iconic @karanjohar @kajol @dharmamovies #k3g #kabhikhushikabhigham." The words on the video read, "To hear all the theatre say the whole dialogue, word by word. Insane. Iconic. Inimitable (pinched fingers emoji)."

Internet reacts to gesture

Reacting to the clip, a person said, "I am glad I witnessed it! The claps at Vande Mataram gave me goosebumps. It was a surreal experience!" A fan wrote, "Only theatre experience I want." A comment read, "So this is what people mean when they say 'the theatre experience'. This has its own fan following." An Instagram user commented, "Thank you for capturing this moment, in total awe of it!"

The film festival will run over 30 cinemas halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27. The line-up also include Asoka (2001) by Santosh Sivan, Chameli (2003) by Sudhir Mishra, Jab We Met (2007) by Imtiaz Ali, and Omkara (2006) by Vishal Bhardwaj.

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a family drama, is written and directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Rani Mukerji has an extended guest appearance in the film. It also stars Jibraan Khan, Simone Singh, Alok Nath, Achala Sachdev, Sushma Seth, Johnny Lever and Himani Shivpuri among others.