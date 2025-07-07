'So much overthinking': Fans rubbish Ranveer-Deepika tiff rumours after no post from her on his birthday, Dhurandhar

Actor Ranveer Singh turned 40 on June 6. The actor surprised his fans by releasing the first look glimpse of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, which saw him in an action-packed avatar. However, Reddit noticed that Deepika Padukone did not wish her husband on social media, nor did she post any reaction to the first look of Dhurandhar. Fans of the actor have come out in defence, saying that such nitpicking is truly unnecessary. (Also read: 'Proud of you queen': Ranveer Singh cheers for Deepika Padukone as she receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fans reacted to rumours of a tiff between them.

Fans defend Ranveer and Deepika

A Reddit user posted on the platform, claiming that Deepika did not post anything on Ranveer's birthday or his first look from Dhurandhar. However, Ranveer is always public in his support for Deepika. ‘Maybe she should appreciate her husband a little,’ read the post. Reacting to the post, several fans came to the actor-couple's defence in the comments.

A fan commented, “So much overthinking here, I had a relationship where I was very vocal on social media about my partner but he wasn't. Behind closed doors he financially supported me to get my first job, my career stands on his support. So was I really a better partner to him or just that we were different?” A second fan wrote, “I think we are giving way too much weightage to what these celebrities are doing on social media. People who are reasonably happy don't even post that often about their lives.”

'People's relationships aren't defined by public social media posts'

A comment read, “Woh apna khud ka movie ka trailer same day post nahi karti (She never promotes her own films on the same day). She does it a day or two later. Usually their bday anniversary photos come much later. But they make sure they spend their special days together ultimately that's what matters. And also it’s not compulsory that they have to display everything on social media. If they want they can, if they don’t that’s also fine. This bday is definitely extra special , first bday of Ranveer as dad.” “People's relationships aren't defined by public social media posts. Grow up!” read a second comment. A fan also added, “In my opinion, the most happiest & secure of people do not indulge in social media at all. It's only the unhappy & insecure ones who feel the need to update their status & give us content & talk about other people.”

Last week, Deepika made history by receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ranveer took to Instagram to share a proud and emotional tribute to his wife.

Meanwhile, the first look video of Dhurandhar sparked a buzz on social media. The film is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is led by Ranveer Singh and features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. It will release in theatres on December 12.