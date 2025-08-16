Farah Khan is reminded of Kishore Kumar song as she steps out in flooded streets amid Mumbai rains: ‘Anyone for a swim?’

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a video as she stepped out of her home following heavy overnight rains in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Farah posted the video, which showed flooded Mumbai streets. Farah Khan teased her fans about the Mumbai weather.

Farah Khan steps out after heavy Mumbai rains

The clip showed raised water level on the roads of the city as cars travelled. Farah was also in her car as she captured the scene. Sharing the clip, Farah wrote, "Anyone for a morning swim??" She added the song Nadiya Se Dariya as the background music of her video.

The music is from the 1973 film Namak Haraam, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The music is by RD Burman. The song, sung by Kishore Kumar, was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Rekha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, AK Hangal and Simi Garewal among others.

Farah posted the video which showed flooded Mumbai streets.

About Mumbai weather

On Friday night, a heavy downpour pummelled Mumbai and its suburbs, with some parts recording more than 200 mm of rainfall in the early hours of Saturday. The rainfall inundated low-lying areas and affected the movement of local trains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the metropolis for two days. The downpour caused waterlogging in Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Andheri, Kings Circle, Malad, and Goregaon, among others.

About Farah's career as a director, choreographer

Farah is known for directing several films, including Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Happy New Year (2014). She has choreographed for several films such as Barsaat, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Virasat, Border, Yes Boss, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Pukar, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name Is Khan, Happy New Year, Dilwale and Veere Di Wedding, among others.

She has judged on many reality shows, including Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, Farah Ki Dawat, Nach Baliye, and Zee Comedy Show. Currently, Farah has been vlogging as she visits the homes of celebrities with her cook, Dilip. They chat, cook, and create memorable moments.