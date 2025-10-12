Farah Khan makes Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow dance to Om Shanti Om title track, internet impressed

Filmmaker Farah Khan brought a dash of Bollywood flair to the Diwali celebrations in Canada recently. During the event, she got Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to join her on stage and dance to a hit song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, leaving the audience delighted. A video from the Diwali celebration event in Toronto showing Farah Khan joining the merriment has surfaced on social media.

Farah Khan gets Olivia Chow to dance

A video from the Diwali celebration event in Toronto showing Farah joining the merriment has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Farah is seen on stage making Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow dance to the hit song Om Shanti Om from her 2007 blockbuster of the same name. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Farah is seen encouraging Olivia Chow to dance, even showing her the hook step, after which the mayor joins her on stage and grooves along.

The video was posted on an Instagram account with caption, “Only Farah Khan can get the Mayor of Toronto to groove Bollywood style. Such an iconic moment — Bollywood truly rules everywhere”.

Later, Farah took to her Instagram Stories to repost the video, sharing her excitement about the Diwali celebration and the happy moments from the event.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Not everyday you get to make a Mayor dance (smiling emoji).”

Social media users were equally impressed and praised the fun and vibrant Bollywood twist Farah brought to the Diwali celebrations. “Noooo Olivia Chow danced? Never seen that,” one wrote, with another adding, “Our mayor loves dancing”.

“wowww our Mayor,” one shared. Another social media user gushed, “Farah can make anyone dance to her tunes”. “Didn’t expect to see this on the internet today,” one wrote.

More about Farah

Farah’s last film as a director was the 2014 Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Happy New Year. She recently choreographed the song Ghafoor for Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. At the moment, Farah is enjoying all the love coming her way for her vlogs where she goes to celebrities' houses with her cook Dilip. Farah launched her cooking vlogs in 2024. Their rising popularity recently landed them a spot at the YouTube FanFest in Mumbai on September 11.