Farah Khan reveals people ignored husband Shirish Kunder at parties, recalls their fights: ‘World is full of a*****es'

Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that she and her filmmaker husband Shirish Kunder used to have a lot of fights initially when she used to force him to go out with her. The reason? People would often ignore him, leaving him uncomfortable. Farah Khan got married to Shirish Kunder in 2004.

Farah gets candid

Farah spoke about her personal life when she joined her close friend and tennis player Sania Mirza on an episode of her podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, on YouTube.

Reflecting on her marriage to Shirish Kunder, Farah revealed that the couple went through several challenges in the initial years due to their contrasting personalities. She said that it was very challenging in the beginning as they used to have a lot of fights when she would force him to come out with her.

Farah confessed that people used to ignore her husband and just focus on her as she is more successful, which made him feel uncomfortable.

“Not just the industry, the world is full of a*****, so they will always hone in on the person who is more successful at that point, so they will only talk to me and ignore my husband, and I didn’t like that, and he didn’t either. So after a point, we came to an agreement that if you are uncomfortable coming out with this set of people, then don’t come. I want him to be happy and at peace,” Farah said.

Talking about why she likes to keep her personal life private, Farah shared, “We know we are secure in our marriage and we don’t need to hold hands on the red carpet. Sometimes, I feel that the more people are holding hands on the red carpet, something is brewing.”

What do we know about Farah and Shirish

Farah and Shirish met in the early 2000s. He edited her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. They got married in 2004, welcomed triplets, Diva, Anya, and Czar, in 2008. Farah rarely shares pictures with Shirish and their children, opting to keep her personal life private and out of the public eye.

Farah's last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year. She hosted Celebrity MasterChef this year. Her YouTube channel, where she posts celebrity cooking videos with her cook Dileep, is a hit with the audience.