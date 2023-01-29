Farah Khan says Karan Johar always dressed up like her 'background dancer', shares her worst red carpet nightmare

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar share a love-hate banter whenever it comes to commenting on each other's fashion choices. The two feature in each other's funny videos where they make fun and pass sarcastic comments on the other's clothes. Farah recently shared her worst red carpet nightmare and it involved Karan Johar. She said he dresses up like the background dancers in the songs choreographed by her. Also read: Boman Irani shares lovely pics with wife Zenobia on anniversary, Farah Khan says 'irritatingly happy couple'

Farah attended a hotel launch party in Dubai a few days ago. When she was asked about her sartorial choices at the event and how Karan would have reacted to the dress she was wearing at the moment, she said Karan Johar would be "shocked" if he sees her in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. Farah looked smart in a blue dress paired with a matching overcoat.

On being asked about what her worst red carpet nightmare could be, she answered, "My worst red carpet nightmare is seeing Karan on the red carpet looking like a chandelier. I am always very comfortable, I wear what is comfy . He is always dressed like my background dancer."

Karan had once made fun of Farah for asking for a discount while shopping at a discount store in the US. She once said that even his food is “designer" and he once said she was dressed up to match the furniture. On his birthday last year, Farah had said that it was “the Met Gala of Lokhandwala”. The theme of his birthday bash was bling and the whole of industry had attended the party in bling outfits.

Farah is currently working on an upcoming project. Her last directorial was 2014 film Happy New Year, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah. She does choreograph songs in films and has choreographed a song in Vicky Kaushal's next film. She is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16 as original host Salman Khan is on a break to work on his upcoming film.

