Farah Khan says Malaika Arora 'looks best' with 'no filter'. See pic

Malaika Arora shared a series of no filter pictures of herself on Instagram. Malaika's friend, filmmaker Farah Khan told her that she looks the best with no filter.

Sharing her pictures, Malaika wrote, “No filter.” The first two pictures are Malaika's close-up shots, while in the last photo, she can be seen chilling on a chair.

Farah commented on the picture, “You look the best like this.” Fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “Beautiful Malaika.” Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Malaika, recently talked about the criticism that she receives for her outfits and how women are judged in a society based on their “neckline.” Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’” she said.

“If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that,” she added.

Malaika made a name for herself as a dancer in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui. She has also worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge.

