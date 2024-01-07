Farah Khan tells Karan Johar he doesn't allow people to talk on Koffee with Karan. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a new fun video, in which he teased choreographer-director Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a clip on Sunday. The video started with a view of an empty room. (Also Read | Koffee With Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor: Five best moments from fun and flirty KWK episode) Farah Khan talked about Karan Johar and Koffee with Karan.

Karan compliments Farah

Recording the video, Karan said, "Sorry, this is an empty frame because I just witnessed a shattering visual." Panning the camera towards Farah, sitting in front of him, he said, "I witnessed a well-dressed Farah. Oh My God, suddenly something has happened to her. There's matching shoes to go with her...bag."

Farah says Karan doesn't allow people to talk on KWK

Farah Khan laughed, then posed and asked, "What about my nails?" Karan, "Her nails, her jewellery, her makeup, her new body, weight loss." Farah tried to say, "But still the same old friend", but Karan continued, "And glamour and so amazing." He then asked her, "Farah, this transformation, what do you attribute it to?" She laughed and responded, "Karan, if you let someone talk like you don't allow on Koffee with Karan, we can answer this question."

Farah says she got tired of Karan

Farah then screamed, "It's you. I got fed up with you ragging me." Karan said, "I wasn't ragging you. I was just being fashion police. But oh my God, what is the inspiration behind your new wardrobe? Give me a name that inspires you." Farah sarcastically said, "Anything that you like, I don't wear that." Karan said, "That was an insult, so what do we do say when someone insults us?" Both of them said "toodles" as Karan ended the video.

Karan pens a note

Farah also blew a kiss and wished her fans a quick Happy New Year. Karan captioned the post, "A miracle … a shocker…. A truly new year!!!! Watch out for @farahkhankunder #newfashionista #karah." Reacting to the post, Farah said, "My birthday gift! This reel!" Amruta Subhash and Abhinav Shukla posted laughing emojis.

About Karan

Meanwhile, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year after almost seven years. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit. He is currently seen hosting his popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 8, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Farah last choreographed the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

