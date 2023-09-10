Farah Khan says they used to keep house open as kids, didn't have money to repair latch: ‘Koi aayega to deke hi jayega…’

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan is the daughter of late actor-filmmaker Kamran Khan who lost all his money after his last film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai flopped at the box office. Farah has now revealed in a podcast with Maniesh Paul how they lost everything within 3 days of the film's release and finally after a long period of struggle, her mom left Kamran's house with Farah and her brother Sajid Khan at 1 am. Also read: Farah Khan wants to check into a London hotel with 40 pounds. Watch how the staff reacts Farah Khan is the daughter of filmmaker Kamran Khan.

Farah Khan on moving out of her father's house at 13

Talking about the downfall of her father, Farah told Maniesh, “We have seen overnight failure. It released on Friday, it was out of theatres by Saturday and by Sunday we had become poor. He had put everything including mummy's jewellery because he was so sure that the movie will do well. For 13 years, till he died, he had no work. We had moved to 1 bhk from a 4bhk. I don't want to sound like a tragedy because my dad had started drinking. From I was 5 till I was 13, we lived like that. Then my mom decided to leave with me and Sajid overnight, wo bhi ek picture ka scene tha (it was like a film scene). Jaha ab Soho house hai, waha Juhu beach ke bus stop pe raat ke 2 baje khade they- mummy aur 2 bachche (Where there is Soho house now, there my mom was standing at the bus stop at 2 am with me and Sajid). We took a rickshaw and went to live with Daisy Irani aunty for next 5 years.”

Farah Khan on life at her father's house after their return

Farah added that after staying in her aunt's store room for 5 years, they moved back to her father's house as her mom had found a housekeeping job at a hotel. Talking about how poor they were, she said, “Humare ghar mein literally kujh nahi tha, hum ghar ka darwaza khula karke sote they kyunki koi aayega to kujh dekar hi jayega, leke koi ja nahi sakta.” She said the lock had broken and they had no money to repair the latch and therefore, they used to keep the mortar and pestle behind the door at night so that one could push the door to enter.

Farah is now a successful choreographer and filmmaker. She is very good friends with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and many others in the industry. She now lives in a huge house with husband Shirish Kunder and her triplets. “Sometimes I come at night, see my home and I can't believe it's my house,” she said after sharing her riches to rags story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail