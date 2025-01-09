Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar expecting their first child? Shabana Azmi reacts to rumours

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. Recently, several media reports claimed that the couple is expecting their first child three years after their marriage. However, in a recent interview with Etimes, Farhan's stepmother, Shabana Azmi, denied the reports. Shabana Azmi reacts to rumours of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar expecting their first child.

(Also Read: Triple celebration as Farhan Akhtar, cousin Farah Khan, sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar cut birthday cakes. See pic)

Shabana Azmi reacts to rumours of Farhan-Shibani embracing parenthood

Reacting to the rumours, Shabana Azmi said, "There's no truth to it." Speculation had arisen following a media report, sparking excitement among fans about the possibility of the couple embracing parenthood. However, Shabana's statement has put an end to the rumours.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a dreamy private ceremony in February 2022. Since their wedding, the duo has been vocal about their love and partnership, often sharing glimpses of their personal life on social media.

Triple birthday parties

Farah Khan, who shares her birthday with Farhan, was seen celebrating with him at his Mumbai residence. Farah shared a reel capturing the moment when Farhan opened his birthday gift from her. Farhan burst into laughter as he unwrapped a DVD of Manoj Kumar's 1981 historical drama Kranti. In the video, Farhan began singing the title track of Kranti. Farah captioned the reel: “What do you gift your little brother who has everything? A piece of our childhood, of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9. Keep the kranti going! #favouritefilm.”

Farhan Akhtar upcoming movies

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming movie 120 Bahadur. He will portray Major Shaitan Singh, PVC, in the war drama based on the Battle of Rezang La. The film's release date is yet to be announced. Additionally, Farhan will also direct Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra may make her Bollywood comeback with this movie.