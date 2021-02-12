Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wish his daughter Akira on birthday, she says 'I think you only have one pic of me'

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have shared special birthday posts for his daughter, Akira. Farhan took to Instagram to share an adorable, albeit often-seen picture of Akira. The young girl had the best response.

Sharing the photo, Farhan wrote, "Happy birthday @akiraakhtar .. there are no words to express how much I love you." Replying to it, Akira wrote, "I’m starting to think you only have 1 picture of me haha." Farhan responded with laughing emojis. His sister, director Zoya Akhtar also left a heart emoji on the post.





Farhan's ex-wife and Akira's mother Adhuna left a heart emoji on his post. She also shared a special post of her on Instagram. Sharing a baby picture of Akira, she wrote, "Born Day 12/02/2007 Time: 5:39 am Happy Birthday to my #pride & #joy Picture by @abheetgidwani."

Post shared by Shibani on Akiras birthday.





Shibani, too, shared a photo with Akira on Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday KIKS. Mad love and many hugs," she wrote.

Farhan and Adhuna are also have an elder daughter, Shakya. Earlier, Speaking to Pinkvilla, about how he broke the news of the divorce to his kids, Farhan had said, “Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn’t want to hear is never going to be easy. The thing that your child expects you and by you doing it, you will realise that this is what you expect from them. If you can be honest with your child, they are not dumb or stupid. They understand way more than you and me can imagine. They have a sense of an energy, of how their parents are feeling."

"As long as you don’t lie to them and you feel ‘it’s okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever’, things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment but you just have to be honest with them and in turn, they will be honest with you," he had said.

Farhan and Adhuna were married for 15 years but decided to part ways in 2016. Farhan has been dating Shibani for a few years now and she has a happy equation with his daughter.

