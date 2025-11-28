Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur declared tax-free in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta calls it ‘mark of respect to valiant soldiers’

War film 120 Bahadur has been declared tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. The film, based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Farhan Akhtar in a still from 120 Bahadur.

Delhi CM declares 120 Bahadur tax-free

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rekha Gupta noted that the film “pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.”

She added, “The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's tweet for 120 Bahadur.

120 Bahadur stars Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh as he leads one of the greatest last stands in military history. At Rezang La, 120 Indian soldiers valiantly held off over 2000 Chinese troops in a historic battle.

The film has been praised by political figures in the past as well. On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called it a “good film with a good message!” This prompted Farhan to respond. Thanking the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for taking the time to watch the film and acknowledge the team’s efforts, Farhan tweeted, “Thank you very much, Akhilesh ji. It is a matter of great joy for the entire team of 120 Bahadur that you took the time to watch the film and also spoke words of praise for it.”

About 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur has been praised by critics, but has not set the box office ablaze. The film has managed to earn just ₹15 crore net in India in its first week. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Farhan's Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur also stars Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach.