First song Ranbir Kapoor played for Raha was this classic of grandpa Raj Kapoor…

ANI |
Nov 24, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor participated in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor participated in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday to celebrate the birth centenary of his grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Raha's first song ever was her great-grandfather Raj Kapoor's classic hit.
Raha's first song ever was her great-grandfather Raj Kapoor's classic hit.

During the session, Ranbir shared an adorable moment about his daughter Raha and her introduction to music.

The 'Animal' actor shared that the first song he played for his little one was Raj Kapoor's iconic track 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar' from the 1959 classic 'Anari'.

"I am an 80s kid too. It is my anthem, my favourite song. The first song I made my daughter Raha hear was Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar. I think even if you just listen to the lyrics, they're so simple. It's definitely a great philosophy to live life by," the actor said during the session.

'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar' is a timeless track sung by Mukesh, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, and written by Shailendra. The song is from the film 'Anari', directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, which starred Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Lalita Pawar, and others. Even decades later, the film and its music remain celebrated as milestones in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28. (ANI)

