Gauahar Khan slams report saying she fought with Shibani Dandekar over Farhan Akhtar: 'Absolutely ridiculous, filthy'

Actor Gauahar Khan on Monday slammed a news portal for writing that earlier she fought with television personality Shibani Dandekar over filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar. The report called Gauahar 'another woman' and added that she used to flirt with Farhan. It also added that there were fights between her and Shibani about who liked Farhan more. Farhan and Shibani met on the reality show, I Can Do That, in which he was the host and she was a contestant. Gauahar was also a contestant on the show. (Also Read | Exclusive! Shibani Dandekar and I were crushing on Farhan Akhtar: Gauahar Khan)

Taking to Twitter, Gauhar shared the report and wrote, "Oh my god! You guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy, first of all, I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in an interview, and asked if I knew about them liking each other on I Can Do That, a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushing..."

"...on Farhan, our star host, and how happy I am about them getting married and being together. Talking shit even in a good and joyful moment, disgusting, appalling, and plain wrong. Sick. Please let them have their joy. Won’t explain more on how this sick minds work. Sick," she added in another tweet.

She also wrote in a separate tweet, "Be ashamed!!! Absolutely ashamed that In a time when the world is at war, ppl are dying, people have no livelihood, there’s bloodshed and hatred being spread, some parts of the media just can’t stop lying through what they call news. Get a damn life."

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar had said, “I don’t know if their love story started then because I wouldn’t have any idea. But we were all crushing on Farhan at that time. We were all smitten by him, including Shibani and I. I remember we used to talk about how good-looking he was or how amazing a person he was."

Shibani and Farhan tied the knot in Mumbai. Speaking about the newlyweds, Gauahar had said, “When I got to know about them being together, a couple of years later, I was very happy. They look good together. I think if you are meant to be together, you vibe, and I guess they vibed to a level where today, they are married! They look amazing and happy together.”

The couple got married at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. They registered their civil marriage on February 21 in Mumbai. The Khandala wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

