Gauri Khan poses in Paris.
Gauri Khan is feeling 'nostalgia for Paris' in stunning throwback, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor are in awe

  • Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, has shared a throwback photo from Paris, leaving Maheep Kapoor and Malaika Arora in awe.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:34 PM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's interior designer wife, Gauri Khan, has shared a throwback picture of a photoshoot in Paris. Gauri took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the picture, which left her industry friends in awe.

She wrote in her caption, "Nostalgia for PARIS.." The photo showed Gauri, wearing a chic skirt, an overcoat, and boots, walking down the streets of the French capital.


The post attracted several comments from her industry friends. Maheep Kapoor, who was recently seen in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments section. Malaika Arora and Bhavana Pandey left a fire and a heart emoji, while Manish Malhotra wrote, "Ufffff."

Gauri and Shah Rukh recently opened the doors to their Delhi home for a contest winner. Gauri, in partnership with a travel brand, is letting fans get a peek inside her home in the city’s Panchsheel Park.

Shah Rukh and Gauri also have another home in Mumbai called Mannat. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. In an interview, she said that her mother, Savita Chhiba, manages everything in Mannat from Delhi ‘through remote control’.

Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

“Most of my organisation has been remote-controlled by my mum, who is in Delhi. She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check,” Gauri told NDTV.


