Gauri Khan steps out with girlfriends, leaves gans impressed with her style as she poses for paparazzi. See pics

Gauri Khan was recently spotted with her girlfriends as she posed for the paparazzi near a restaurant. She opted for a casual look on the occasion. Gauri recently returned to Mumbai from Alibaug, where she rang in the new year with daughter Suhana Khan and their close friends and family. Also read: Suhana Khan stands out in grey dress as she parties with mom Gauri Khan, friends, family ahead of New Year's Eve

Earlier on Friday, Gauri Khan was spotted outside a restaurant with her friends. Gauri was seen with fashion designer Falguni Peacock and two other friends. For the occasion, Gauri Khan opted for a black jumpsuit and paired it with a blue denim jacket. The interior designer accessorized the look with dark sunglasses. Reacting to her latest photos on paparazzi and fan pages, many praised her style, and left comments like ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. The two are parents to son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Daughter Suhana (22) completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana recently wrapped up shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

Gauri Khan works as an interior decorator and she owns Gauri Khan Designs, which is located in Mumbai. She has designed the homes of several Bollywood celebrities and done makeovers for many Mumbai restaurants over the years. She is also a producer at Red Chillies Entertainment and made her debut as an author two years ago.

Gauri was recently seen with Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor in an episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan, season 7 where she opened up about her decades-long marriage to Shah Rukh Khan and work. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen in a lead role after four years.

