Genelia D’souza: I stepped back because I didn’t feel confident of doing various things together

Do you really matter onscreen -- is one question which lingered on Genelia D’souza’s mind before breaking her 10-year hiatus from screen with Marathi film, Ved. And she is relieved that she does, and is pepped up to take more projects.

In the project, Genelia is seen alongside her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, which also marks his debut as a director. It is Genelia’s maiden Marathi venture.

“The feedback to the film has been really encouraging, and really amazing. I am really thrilled about it because when you take a 10 year break, and come back, there are always these moments where you think, do you really matter on screen or will you really do what you’re supposed to do on screen,” she says.

The 35-year-old adds, “When it is appreciated, it is a great feeling. To add to the success of the film (at the box office), it is a sweet and amazing feeling. I am enjoying it till it lasts. And it will be time to move on. I know for a fact that it’s going to be temporary. Now, when it is going on, I am really thrilled about the journey of Ved”.

While she continued to make cameo appearances throughout these years through projects such as Jai Ho and Force 2, Ved is her full-fledged role since the 2012 Telugu project, Naa Ishtam. Here, the actor reveals she took a step back from the glamour world to focus on her family. She shares two sons -- Riaan and Rahyl -- with Riteish.

Opening up about the break, the actor says, “I stepped back because I wanted to do it for myself. I wanted to start a family. I didn’t feel confident enough of doing all these various things that I did and be part of films at the same time”.

“It was a decision which I took, and I enjoyed it. I totally respect the decision that I took. Today, I feel after playing the role of a homemaker, wife and a mom in real life, they have shaped up my personality. I also have a production house, music company and another venture. These aspects developed only because I had the time to think about it, and that I could do something else other than acting,” she says, adding that she missed acting.

“If it wasn’t for Ritiesh, I would have taken a longer break. He was the one to tell me that you enjoy your craft, and now it’s time to get back to it,” reveals the actor.

Now, she is back in the acting world, but is not in a hurry to pick projects. “I don’t mind even hanging on to wait for something that I want to do. If I do it, I will do it wholeheartedly with the timeframe that I give to it,” she wraps up.