Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan reunite in rare pic, fans demand Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel

In the photo, Imran and Genelia smiled while posing with someone working at Aamir Khan's production house. Genelia looked beautiful in a white shirt. Imran wore a blue t-shirt with beige pants. The post read, “Always lovely to meet these two.”

The photo made it to Reddit where fans were all excited to see the actor-duo together. One user wrote in the comments, “Jaane Tu is my absolute favourite movie. I would actually scream louder than I ever have, if they work together again.” “Aditi same lag rahi h but Jay badal gaya hai (Aditi looks the same, Jay has changed),” added another. One more said, “I’ll die. I’m telling you I am crazy for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. I’ll f****ng cry if a sequel is on the cards.” A person also commented, “I think it was just a reunion, he seems like a cool dude, it seems like a casual meet-up, nothing more.”

Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na completed 15 years of its release in 2023. Walking down the memory lane, Genelia told Hindustan Times, “Everyone sets out to make a relatable film, but some connections go personal. Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na was a story of a lot of people and youngsters who have lived it or felt it.”

The film was produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani. “Aditi was very close to me back then. She was a firebrand, someone who spoke her emotions. I was young and just went with no makeup, all natural. So, it was just me and how I was. However, today, I am different from Aditi because I think before speaking,” added Genelia.

The film also starred Ayaz Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Prateik Babbar and Paresh Rawal among others. It marked Imran Khan's debut in films and remains one of the iconic romantic comedies of Bollywood.

